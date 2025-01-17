Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes 3-Word Instagram Post
On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 122-93 (at home).
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 11/15 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Antetokounmpo made a post to Instagram with a three-word caption.
His post had over 170,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Antetokounmpo wrote: "Good vibes only 🔥"
Two NBA players commented on his post.
Current Bucks Player MarJon Beauchamp: "Cmon mane🤞🏽🤞🏽 had to put big bra onnn 🔥🔥😂"
Former Bucks Player DeMarcus Cousins: "🔥🔥🔥"
Damian Lillard, Josh Smith and Wenyen Gabriel also liked the post.
The Bucks improved to 22-17 in 39 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Following the Magic, the Bucks will play their next game on Friday night when they remain at home to host the Toronto Raptors.
They are 14-7 in the 21 games they have played in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo is in the middle of an incredible season with averages of 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field in 33 games.
He is in his 12th NBA season (all with the Bucks).
As for the Magic, they dropped to 23-19 in 42 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.