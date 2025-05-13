Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Instagram Post Amid Trade Rumors
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been among the most loyal superstars in NBA history.
The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has spent all 12 seasons of his legendary of his career with the franchise.
This past year, Antetokounmpo averaged an incredible 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field.
Via The NBA: "A historic achievement for the Greek Freak 😤
Giannis averaged 30+ PPG, 10+ RPG and 5+ APG for the third time in his career, passing Wilt and Oscar for the most such seasons in NBA history 🤯"
Antetokounmpo has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors after the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
The Bucks have been eliminated in the first round in each of the previous three seasons.
Despite all of the rumors, Antetokounmpo made a post to Instagram (on Tuesday).
His post had over 193,000 likes in two hours.
He wrote: "Year 12 in the books 🙏🏽💯🤎"
Many fans left comments.
@ciminosince1989: "Giannis we love you. But go where you want do what you want we appreciate you in the 414 forever. You changed the city and don’t owe us anything. Go get it !"
@ohfoohy: "I LOVE YOU GIANNIS PLEASE DONT LEAVE US"
@sanderford_2: "*Giannis posts a bunch of photos of him happy in bucks gear
*Everyone in the comments: HES LEAVING!"
@jayreisefraserr: "GIANNIS X WEMBY COMING SOON 🔜"
Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.