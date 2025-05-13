Fastbreak

Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Instagram Post Amid Trade Rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on in the final seconds of the game against the Indiana Pacers during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on in the final seconds of the game against the Indiana Pacers during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been among the most loyal superstars in NBA history.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has spent all 12 seasons of his legendary of his career with the franchise.

This past year, Antetokounmpo averaged an incredible 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field.

Via The NBA: "A historic achievement for the Greek Freak 😤

Giannis averaged 30+ PPG, 10+ RPG and 5+ APG for the third time in his career, passing Wilt and Oscar for the most such seasons in NBA history 🤯"

Antetokounmpo has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors after the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

The Bucks have been eliminated in the first round in each of the previous three seasons.

Despite all of the rumors, Antetokounmpo made a post to Instagram (on Tuesday).

His post had over 193,000 likes in two hours.

He wrote: "Year 12 in the books 🙏🏽💯🤎"

Many fans left comments.

@ciminosince1989: "Giannis we love you. But go where you want do what you want we appreciate you in the 414 forever. You changed the city and don’t owe us anything. Go get it !"

@ohfoohy: "I LOVE YOU GIANNIS PLEASE DONT LEAVE US"

@sanderford_2: "*Giannis posts a bunch of photos of him happy in bucks gear

*Everyone in the comments: HES LEAVING!"

@jayreisefraserr: "GIANNIS X WEMBY COMING SOON 🔜"

NBA
Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.