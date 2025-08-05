Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Out Viral Instagram Post
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in NBA history who is also in the middle of his prime at 30.
The Milwaukee Bucks star is coming off a season where he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field in 67 games.
Antetokounmpo is currently getting ready to play for the Greek National Team.
Via BasketNews: "Giannis begins #EuroBasket 2025 prep with Greek national team 🇬🇷🔥"
The two-time MVP made a post to Instagram that had over 130,000 likes in three hours.
He captioned his post: "🧿💙"
Many people commented on Antetkounmpo's post.
Milwaukee Bucks: "🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷"
@warriors_source__: "The antetokounmpo bros finna dominate🔥🔥"
@frontwheeldrive: "I see a Raptors jersey"
@vargasryan05: "Can’t wait for you to play in San Antonio!"
@colbydoee: "Loyal To The Soil. Should've Kept Jrue Holiday Though. Hes The Best Winner You've Played With"
@chukwuma.uzoma: "Was scared for a sec, Thought he was in Dallas 😂😂"
@novamikept: "Giannis to Bulls confirmed"
@tremendous_hhh: "That’s not a golden state jersey 😭"
Antetokounmpo was the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He has spent all 12 seasons of his legendary career with Milwaukee.
His career averages are 23.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 55.1% from the field in 859 games.
Via BucksRealm: "As it stands, this is the youngest roster the Milwaukee Bucks have had ahead of opening night since the 2015-16 season, when Giannis Antetokounmpo was 21 years old."