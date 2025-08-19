Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo's Wife Makes Heartfelt Post
Giannis Antetokounmpo is already seen by many as being among the best 25 players in NBA history.
The Milwaukee Bucks legend is still in the prime of his career at 30.
This week, Antetokounmpo's wife (Mariah) made a heartfelt post to Instagram for their son.
She wrote: "Dear Maverick,
I pray that you continue asking questions, pushing boundaries, loving hard and driving me insane because these moments are short and I love every ounce of your craziness! To the best brother and mama’s boy, we love you dearly!
Happy 4th Birthday to my little best friend! 💛💎🤟🏾"
Many people commented on her post.
@sdanrecords1: "Happy Birthday Maverick 🎂 More life and Happiness to ya'll 😍 #youngking 👑💫🎁🎉🧁🍬"
@rutmanou: "Happy birthday Maverick 😍 you're a blessing ❤️"
@swaine_2023: "He's already four, damn, time really does fly by. Happy birthday little dude"
@iamqueen.lashawn: "Happy Birthday Maverick!! Enjoy your day young prince!!🥳🥳🥳"
Antetokounmpo was the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He has spent all 12 seasons of his career with Milwaukee.
During the 2021 season, the two-time MVP led the franchise to their first NBA Championship in 50 years.
Via Real Sports (on April 29): "Giannis Antetokounmpo this postseason:
33.0 PPG
15.4 RPG
6.6 APG
65.1% TS
This is his 2nd career playoff series averaging 30/15/5 — nobody else in history has one."
This past season, Antetokounmpo had averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field in 67 games.