Milwaukee Bucks Star Kyle Kuzma Makes Change After Damian Lillard Release
Kyle Kuzma was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks (via the Washington Wizards) during the middle of the 2024-25 season.
Since the team already had future Hall of Famer Damian Lillard, Kuzma was unable to wear No. 0.
That said, now that the Bucks have waived Lillard, Etienne Catalan reports that Kuzma will change back to his old jersey.
Via Catalan: "Kyle Kuzma (@kylekuzma) is switching from No. 18 to No. 0 for the #Bucks. Number last worn by Damian Lillard in 2025. #NBA"
Kuzma finished his first 33 games in Milwaukee with averages of 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@yelichfans: "Makes sense. That was his stat line in the playoffs"
@BraedonVollmer: "If you showed me this a year ago - I would be so confused"
@Professer_Dover: "He wearing his statline in the postseason"
@Obi1Shinobii: "He turning the clock back"
Kuzma was the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Utah.
He has also spent time playing for the Los Angeles Lakers (where he won the 2020 title).
Despite the mid-season deal to land Kuzma, the Bucks had a poor ending to their season.
They were the fifth seed in the Eastern Confernece (but lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs in five games).
Via The NBA (on July 24): "Join us in wishing Kyle Kuzma a HAPPY 30th BIRTHDAY!"