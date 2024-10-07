Milwaukee Bucks Starter Injured Against Pistons
On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing their first preseason game against the Detroit Pistons.
During the game, Gary Trent Jr. got injured, and it was announced that he would not return for the rest of the night.
Trent Jr. finished his first game as a Buck with five points and one rebound while shooting 2/3 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 13 minutes.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Gary Trent Jr. (left elbow hyperextension) will not return to tonight's game."
Trent Jr. was arguably the biggest addition of the offseason for Milwaukee.
The former Duke star is coming off a year where he averaged 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 71 games for the Toronto Raptors.
Since it's just the preseason, it's possible that injury is nothing serious.
That said, many fans reacted in the comments.
@ImJahcoboYT: "Ill take that over something being broken"
@giannisarchive: "Gary Trent Jr getting escorted to the back and is clearly in a lot of pain after that Jalen Duren screen."
@TheShiftologist: "We had him for two quarters 😭"
Bucks Lead: "We can’t have anything nice 😠"
The Bucks will open up the regular season on October 23 when they visit Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
They have one of the best rosters in the NBA but are coming off another season where they lost in the first round of the playoffs.