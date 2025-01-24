Milwaukee Bucks Starter Reportedly On Trading Block
Khris Middelton is currently in his 12th season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The 2021 NBA Champion is averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 18 games.
While Middleton will go down among the best players in franchise history, he has dealt with injuries over the previous few seasons that have hindered his play.
According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, the three-time NBA All-Star is expected to be on the trading block ahead of the trade deadline next month.
Via Bontemps and Windhorst's article on ESPN: "The Bucks have been active this trade season, sources said, with Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton all expected to be available in potential moves to bring back an impact player."
The Bucks are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-17 record in 42 games.
After a slow start to the season, they have turned things around over the last few months.
Currently, the Bucks are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten).
There will likely continue to be a lot of trade rumors about Middleton (and other Bucks players) over the next few weeks.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "There is a potential five-team Jimmy Butler trade framework making the rounds today:
Suns = Jimmy Butler
Bucks = Zach LaVine
Bulls = Bradley Beal + draft capital
Heat = Khris Middleton + additional assets + draft capital
Facilitator = Unwanted salaries + draft capital"
The Bucks will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit James Harden and the LA Clippers.