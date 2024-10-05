Milwaukee Bucks Still Owe Damian Lillard An Enormous Amount Of Money
Damian Lillard is still one of the best point guards in the NBA at 34.
He is going into his 13th season in the league (and second with the Milwaukee Bucks).
Last year, the 2024 NBA All-Star averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks made a bold move to acquire Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2023 offseason.
Lillard will be paid $48.8 million for the 2024-25 NBA season.
He has at least two more years left on his contract before a player option for the 2026-27 season at $58.5 million.
Therefore, it's possible the Bucks will still owe the future Hall of Famer more than $160 million over the next three seasons (h/t Basketball Reference and Spotrac).
Lillard still put up good numbers last season, but the Bucks had an extremely disappointing year.
They were less dominant than expected during the regular season and dealt with injuries in the NBA playoffs.
Ultimately, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round (in six games).
The Bucks will have a lot to prove over this upcoming season.
At Lillard's age, he is exiting the prime of his career, so he will need to show he can help the Bucks make a deep playoff run.
They will begin the season on October 23 when they visit Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.