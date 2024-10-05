Fastbreak

Milwaukee Bucks Still Owe Damian Lillard An Enormous Amount Of Money

Damian Lillard still has three more years left on his contract.

Ben Stinar

Feb 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) is interviewed after the teams win against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) is interviewed after the teams win against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Damian Lillard is still one of the best point guards in the NBA at 34.

He is going into his 13th season in the league (and second with the Milwaukee Bucks).

Last year, the 2024 NBA All-Star averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.

Damian Lillard
Mar 17, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) puts up a shot in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Bucks made a bold move to acquire Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2023 offseason.

Lillard will be paid $48.8 million for the 2024-25 NBA season.

He has at least two more years left on his contract before a player option for the 2026-27 season at $58.5 million.

Therefore, it's possible the Bucks will still owe the future Hall of Famer more than $160 million over the next three seasons (h/t Basketball Reference and Spotrac).

Milwaukee Bucks
Mar 24, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Damian Lillard (0) during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Lillard still put up good numbers last season, but the Bucks had an extremely disappointing year.

They were less dominant than expected during the regular season and dealt with injuries in the NBA playoffs.

Ultimately, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round (in six games).

Damian Lillard
Apr 26, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Bucks will have a lot to prove over this upcoming season.

At Lillard's age, he is exiting the prime of his career, so he will need to show he can help the Bucks make a deep playoff run.

They will begin the season on October 23 when they visit Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.

