Milwaukee Bucks Still Owe Kyle Kuzma A Lot Of Money

Kyle Kuzma still has a lot of money left on his contract.

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyle Kuzma had spent part of four seasons with the Washington Wizards before getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks during the year.

He finished the season with averages of 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 65 games.

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) reacts in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Kuzma is still under contract for two more years and will be paid nearly $43 million in that span.

That said, Kuzma did reduce some of his trade kicker bonus.

Via ESPN's Bobby Marks on February 5: "To help Milwaukee build out their roster now and in the future, Kyle Kuzma is reducing a portion of the trade bonus in his contract, sources tell ESPN.

The reduced trade bonus allows Milwaukee to remain below the second apron.

Kuzma won a championship with the Lakers in 2020."

With how much the salary cap has gone up, Kuzma's salary would make sense for the third-best player on championship team.

However, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

The 2020 NBA Champion also struggled during the series.

Via StatMuse (after Game 1): "It's Easter, but Kyle Kuzma is hunting goose eggs.

0 PTS
0 REB
0 AST
0 STL
0 BLK
0-5 FG
0-2 3P
0-2 FT
21 MINS

That's the most minutes by any player in a 0/0/0/0/0 game in the last 10 playoffs."

Kuzma's play will be significant for the Bucks going forward, as his salary could hinder the team if he is unable to perform at a high level.

