Milwaukee Bucks Updated Injury Report Against Pacers
UPDATE: Damian Lillard is available.
Via The Bucks: "Injury Update: Damian Lillard is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Indiana."
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Bucks have announced their injury report.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Report - April 22 at Indiana
Out:
Tyler Smith (Left Ankle Sprain)
Questionable:
Damian Lillard (Return to Competition Reconditioning)"
Lillard is coming off his second season playing for the Bucks.
The future Hall of Famer had averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via Chris Haynes: "BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard will make his return tonight for Game 2 against Indiana Pacers after dealing with a blood clot that sidelined him for over a month, league sources tell me."
The Bucks lost Game 1 (without Lillard) by a score of 117-98.
Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 25 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/15 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Pascal Siakam's 25 points and Tyrese Haliburton's double-double helped the Pacers take Game 1.
Can Giannis and the Bucks make it 1-1 or will the Pacers take a 2-0 lead?
MIL/IND Game 2 tips off at 7:00pm/et on NBA TV!"