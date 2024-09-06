Minnesota Timberwolves And Brooklyn Nets Make G League Trade
Tyrese Martin is coming off a year where he played in the G League for the Iowa Wolves.
He finished the regular season with averages of 17.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 33 games (28 starts).
On Thursday, the Wolves announced that they have traded Martin to the Long Island Nets.
Via The Iowa Wolves on Thursday: "The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team has acquired a first round pick and a second round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft from the Long Island Nets in exchange for the returning player rights to forward Tyrese Martin."
Martin was the 51st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
He averaged 1.3 points per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field in 16 NBA games during the 2022-23 season.
Via NBA G League on March 17, 2023: "4️⃣6️⃣-PTS for Tyrese Martin! 💪
It was a CAREER-HIGH night for Martin who was unstoppable! He flirted with a triple-double finishing with 46 PTS, 9 REB, and 9 3PM! @CPSkyhawks"
At 25, Martin could be an intriguing player for a team to sign to a two-way contract.
As for the Nets, they are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
The franchise missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.
On the other hand, the Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season.