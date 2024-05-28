Minnesota Timberwolves And Dallas Mavericks Game 4 Injury Reports
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will play Game 4 of the Western Conference finals in Texas.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Timberwolves have listed started point guard Mike Conley as questionable on the injury report.
Meanwhile, the Mavs will remain without Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
Maxi Kleber and Luka Doncic are questionable, while Dereck Lively II is doubtful.
The Mavs have a 3-0 lead over the Timberwolves after winning Game 3 by a score of 116-107.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined to score 66 points and dish out nine assists.
If the Mavs win on Tuesday, they will sweep the Timberwolves.
That said, a win for the Timberwolves would force a Game 5 back at the Target Center on Thursday evening in Minnesota.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and beat the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds.
As for the Mavs, they are the fifth seed and they beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds.
Last season, the Mavs missed the postseason, while the Timberwolves lost in the first round (to the Nuggets).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.
They beat the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds.