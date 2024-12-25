Fastbreak

Minnesota Timberwolves And Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.

Dec 23, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks down during the second half of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
On Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks will face off in Texas.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Timberwolves have ruled out Luka Garza, Joe Ingles and Dashien Nix.

Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Kessler Edwards, Dante Exum and Brandon Williams

Luka Doncic is probable, while Jaden Hardey is questionable.

The Timberwolves come into the day with a 14-14 record in 28 games.

They are the tenth seed in the Western Conference and 2.0 games back of the LA Clippers for sixth.

