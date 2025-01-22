Minnesota Timberwolves And Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in Texas.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Timberwolves have ruled out Donte DiVincenzo, Jesse Edwards, Tristen Newton and Terrence Shannon Jr.
Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy and Dwight Powell.
Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes, Dereck Lively and Naji Marshall are questionable.
The status of Thompson will have a major impact on the game.
He is averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 38.1% from the three-point range.
The Timberwolves are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-21 record in 43 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
Following the Mavs, the Timberwolves will return home to host Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon.
On the other side, the Mavs are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 23-20 record in 43 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Following the Timberwolves, the Mavs will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Last season, the Mavs beat the Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals (in six games).
They then went on to lose to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals (in five games).
Earlier this season, the Timbrwolves beat the Mavs (also in Dallas, Texas) by a score of 105-99.