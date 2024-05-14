Minnesota Timberwolves And Denver Nuggets Game 5 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Mike Conley has been ruled out.
UPDATE: Jamal Murray is available.
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Colorado for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Timberwolves have listed starting point guard Mike Conley as questionable, but no one else is on their injury report.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets will remain without Vlatko Cancar, while NBA Champion Jamal Murray is questionable.
The series is tied up at 2-2, as both teams have won their two games on the road.
Most recently, the Nuggets won Game 4 by a score of 115-107.
Anthony Edwards had 44 points, and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 35 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block while shooting 15/26 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Timberwolves are the third seed with a 56-26 record.
They beat Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in four games).
As for the Nuggets, they are the second seed with a 57-25 record.
They beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.