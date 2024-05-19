Minnesota Timberwolves And Denver Nuggets Game 7 Injury Reports
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Minneosta Timberwolves for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Timberwolves have listed starting point guard Mike Conley as questionable on the injury report.
Meanwhile, NBA Champion Jamal Murray is questionable for the Nuggets.
Vlatko Cancar remains out.
The Nuggets and Timberwolves are tied up at 3-3 after the Timberwolves won Game 6 (at home) by a score of 115-70.
All-Star guard Anthony Edwards led the way with 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 8/17 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
In addition, the Timberwolves held the Nuggets to just 30.2% shooting from the field and 19.4% from the three-point range.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
As for the Nuggets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Whoever wins Game 7 will advance to the Western Conference Finals to face off against Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round (in six games).
Game 1 of the Conference Finals will be on Wednesday evening (in Denver or Minnesota).