Minnesota Timberwolves And Detroit Pistons Complete Trade
Wendell Moore Jr. was the 26th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke by the Minneosta Timberwolves.
He has not gotten much of an opportunity through his first two seasons in the NBA.
This past year, Moore Jr. averaged 3.0 minutes of playing time per game (in 25 games).
On Saturday, the Timberwolves officially announced that he has been traded to the Detroit Pistons.
Via Timberwolves PR: "NEWS: @Timberwolves Acquire a Future Draft Pick and Cash Considerations
The Wolves will send guard Wendell Moore Jr. and the draft rights of the 37th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, forward Bobi Klintman to the Pistons."
Considering the Pistons are a team that is coming off a year where they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference (last place), Moore Jr. may be able to get more playing time.
He has played well in the G League and finished this past year with averages of 19.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals per contest in eight regular season games.
Dane Moore of Blue Wire reported more details about why the Timberwolves made the trade.
Via Moore on June 27: "By replacing Wendell Moore Jr.'s $2.537M contract with a veteran minimum contract ($2.1M), the Wolves will save about $450k in salary -- which will also save them a couple million in luxury tax payments dependent on how far above the tax they finish the season out at.
But if they replace him with the No. 53 pick and sign that rookie to a rookie league minimum ($1.1M) they will save millions more.
This is a cost-cutting move."