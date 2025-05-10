Fastbreak

Minnesota Timberwolves And Golden State Warriors Injury Reports For Game 3

The Warriors and Timberwolves have announced their injury reports.

Ben Stinar

Jan 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chase Center (in San Francisco) for Game 3.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.

Rob Dillingham is listed as questionable for the Timberwolves.

Steph Curry has been ruled out for the Warriors.

Via Sam Gordon of The San Francisco Chronicle: "Warriors are 5.5-point underdogs tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup. Stephen Curry (left hamstring strain) out for Golden State."

The Warriors and Timberwolves are tied up at 1-1 after they split the first two games at the Target Center in Minnesota.

Most recently, the Timberwolves won Game 2 by a score of 117-93.

Julius Randle went off for 24 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 10/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

Via @StatMamba: "Julius Randle this postseason:

22.1 PPG
5.1 RPG
5.6 APG
61.3% TS"

NBA
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Warriors playing without Curry will continue to be a major challenge.

He played 13 minutes in Game 1 before leaving with an injury.

Game 4 will be on Monday night (also at the Chase Center).

Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference finals.

Via The NBA: "Anthony Edwards (20 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL) and Julius Randle (24 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST) helped MIN take Game 2 at home and tie the series 1-1.

Now in San Francisco, both the Timberwolves and Warriors seek a 2-1 lead.

MIN/GSW Game 3 tips tonight at 8:30pm/et on ABC!"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.