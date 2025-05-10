Minnesota Timberwolves And Golden State Warriors Injury Reports For Game 3

Anthony Edwards (20 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL) and Julius Randle (24 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST) helped MIN take Game 2 at home and tie the series 1-1.



Now in San Francisco, both the Timberwolves and Warriors seek a 2-1 lead.



MIN/GSW Game 3 tips tonight at 8:30pm/et on ABC! pic.twitter.com/uT3LDcYHU5