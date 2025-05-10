Minnesota Timberwolves And Golden State Warriors Injury Reports For Game 3
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chase Center (in San Francisco) for Game 3.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
Rob Dillingham is listed as questionable for the Timberwolves.
Steph Curry has been ruled out for the Warriors.
Via Sam Gordon of The San Francisco Chronicle: "Warriors are 5.5-point underdogs tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup. Stephen Curry (left hamstring strain) out for Golden State."
The Warriors and Timberwolves are tied up at 1-1 after they split the first two games at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Most recently, the Timberwolves won Game 2 by a score of 117-93.
Julius Randle went off for 24 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 10/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via @StatMamba: "Julius Randle this postseason:
22.1 PPG
5.1 RPG
5.6 APG
61.3% TS"
The Warriors playing without Curry will continue to be a major challenge.
He played 13 minutes in Game 1 before leaving with an injury.
Game 4 will be on Monday night (also at the Chase Center).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference finals.
Via The NBA: "Anthony Edwards (20 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL) and Julius Randle (24 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST) helped MIN take Game 2 at home and tie the series 1-1.
Now in San Francisco, both the Timberwolves and Warriors seek a 2-1 lead.
MIN/GSW Game 3 tips tonight at 8:30pm/et on ABC!"