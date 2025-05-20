Minnesota Timberwolves And Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 Injury Reports
On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwovles will face off (in Oklahoma) for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Timberwolves are fully healthy for the game, while the Thunder will be without Nikola Topic.
The Timberwolves are coming off a regular season where they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the first two rounds.
Via NBA Communications: "The Timberwolves seek their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history.
The Thunder looks to make the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.
The Western Conference Finals tip off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on @ESPNNBA."
As for the Thunder, they finished as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 68-14 record.
They beat the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Via NBA G League: "The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2016, with #GLeagueAlum Alex Caruso and Mark Daigneault playing instrumental roles. Eight years ago, the same duo led the 2016-17 @okcblue to a franchise-best 34-16 record and its own trip to the G League Western Conference Finals."
The matchup that will get the most attention will be superstars Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander going up against one another.
Game 2 will be on Thursday night (also in Oklahoma City).