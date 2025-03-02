Minnesota Timberwolves And Phoenix Suns Injury Reports
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns will face off in Arizona.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Timberwolves have ruled out Rudy Gobert and Bones Hyland.
Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle are both questionable.
Meanwhile, the Suns will be without Jalen Bridges, Cody Martin and Monte Morris.
Bradley Beal and Monte Morris are questionable, while Grayson Allen is probable.
According to Chris Haynes, Randle is expected to return to action.
The former Kentucky star is averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 48 games.
Via Haynes: "Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle (groin) intends to make his return tonight against the Phoenix Suns after being sidelined the past 13 games, league sources tell me."
The Timberwolves are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-29 record in 61 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
On the road, the Timberwolves are 16-15 in 31 games away from the Target Center.
As for the Suns, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 28-32 record in 60 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
At home, the Suns are 17-12 in 29 games played in Arizona.
Last month, the Timberwolves beat the Suns (also in Arizona) by score of 121-113.
Edwards led the way with 33 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes of playing time.