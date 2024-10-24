Minnesota Timberwolves And Sacramento Kings Injury Reports
On Thursday evening, the Sacramento Kings will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in California.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Kings have ruled out Devin Carter and Orlando Robinson, while the Timberwolves are fully healthy and have no one on their injury report.
The Timberwolves played their first game of the season on Tuesday evening when they faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
They lost by a score of 110-103 to fall to 0-1.
Anthony Edwards led the team with 27 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 10/25 from the field and 5/13 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Following the Kings, the Timberwolves will play their third game on Saturday evening when they host the Toronto Raptors at the Target Center.
Via Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News: "The Kings held morning shootaround inside Golden 1 Center, but quickly exited to let the Timberwolves in for their scheduled time. De'Aaron Fox & Keon Ellis finished their routines inside the team's practice facility."
As for the Kings, they are playing their first game of the 2024-25 season.
They finished last year as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
However, the Kings lost to Brandon Ingram the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Following their showdown with the Timberwolves, the Kings will play their second game on Saturday evening when they visit LeBron James and the Lakers.