Minnesota Timberwolves And San Antonio Spurs Injury Reports
On Sunday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).
The Timberwolves have ruled out Jaylen Clark, Jesse Edwards, Joe Ingles, Leonard Miller and Daishen Nix.
Meanwhile, the Spurs will be without David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, Keldon Johnson and Riley Minix.
Stephon Castle and Tre Jones are both questionable, while Zach Collins is doubtful.
The Timberwolves enter play as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 13-11 record in 24 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Timberwolves beat Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 97-87.
All-Star guard Anthony Edwards led the team with 23 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 9/20 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range.
Following San Antonio, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Thursday evening when they return home to host the New York Knicks.