Minnesota Timberwolves Announce Signing Of Former Pacers Player
Enrique Freeman played his rookie NBA season for the Indiana Pacers.
The former Akron star had averages of 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field in 22 games.
This week, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they had signed Freeman.
Via Timberwolves.com: "The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Enrique Freeman to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. "
Freeman was the 50th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He also spent a lot of time in the G League last season.
Via Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage: "Quick deep dive into Enrique Freeman
Played just 181 minutes for Indiana last year, and 14 games in the G league, averaging 17.6 points 10.2 boards and 2.8 assists.
He shot 53.8%/36.2%/52.9% and had a 2-1 assist to turnover ratio
Going back to Akron, he’s all around solid, shot 58.4%/37.0%/72.8% his sr season, 12.9 boards and scored 18.6 PPG.
2.5 TOs to 1.6 assists is not ideal as a sr, but his free throw percentage was much better and his G league A-TO ratio suggests with a lesser role playmaking he makes good decisions.
Either way, interesting wing to sign"
The Timberwolves finished last season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They reached the Western Conference finals for the second straight season (but lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games).