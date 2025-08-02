Fastbreak

Minnesota Timberwolves Announce Signing Of Former Pacers Player

The Timberwolves have signed Enrique Freeman.

Jun 28, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly answers questions at a press conference to introduce the 2022 draft picks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Enrique Freeman played his rookie NBA season for the Indiana Pacers.

The former Akron star had averages of 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field in 22 games.

This week, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they had signed Freeman.

Via Timberwolves.com: "The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Enrique Freeman to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. "

Freeman was the 50th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

He also spent a lot of time in the G League last season.

Via Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage: "Quick deep dive into Enrique Freeman

Played just 181 minutes for Indiana last year, and 14 games in the G league, averaging 17.6 points 10.2 boards and 2.8 assists.

He shot 53.8%/36.2%/52.9% and had a 2-1 assist to turnover ratio

Going back to Akron, he’s all around solid, shot 58.4%/37.0%/72.8% his sr season, 12.9 boards and scored 18.6 PPG.

2.5 TOs to 1.6 assists is not ideal as a sr, but his free throw percentage was much better and his G league A-TO ratio suggests with a lesser role playmaking he makes good decisions.

Either way, interesting wing to sign"

The Timberwolves finished last season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.

They reached the Western Conference finals for the second straight season (but lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games).

