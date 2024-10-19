Minnesota Timberwolves Player Reportedly On Trading Block
Keita Bates-Diop is coming off a year where he appeared in 53 games (eight starts) for the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
Over the offseason, the former Ohio State star was traded to the New York Knicks.
The Knicks then traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
According to Jake Fischer of The People’s Insider, the Timberwolves are not looking to keep the 28-year-old.
Via Fischer's post: "The Timberwolves have looked to find a trade for veteran Keita Bates-Diop, sources said, to allow Minnesota to keep a personal favorite of president Tim Connelly on the roster: PJ Dozier."
Bates-Diop had an excellent college career with the Buckeyes before getting selected with the 48th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He spent the first one and a half seasons of his career in Minnesota.
Over six seasons, Bates-Diop has spent time with the Spurs, Nets, Timberwolves, Suns and Nuggets.
His career averages are 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 283 games.
Via Charlie Walton of Canis Hoopus: "Roster now stands at 19.
One more cut needs to happen before Tuesday.
Players to keep an eye on:
- PJ Dozier
- Keita Bates-Diop"
The Timberwolves will play their first game of the regular season on October 22 when they visit Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
They are coming off an outstanding year where they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season.