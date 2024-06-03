Minnesota Timberwolves Could Reportedly Lose Key Member Of Team
The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off an extremely productive season where they finished as the third seed in the Western Confernece.
They beat the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals (last week).
Head coach Chris Finch got injured during the playoffs, and Micah Nori became the lead man on the bench.
On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Nori would interview for the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach vacancy.
Via Wojnarowski: "The Cleveland Cavaliers received permission to interview Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori for franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Nori has also talked with the Lakers for vacancy there. Nori is an Ohio native."
Via Wojnarowski: "The Cavs also recently received permission to talk to assistants Kenny Atkinson, James Borrego, Johnnie Bryant and Chris Quinn, per sources."
The Cavs fired J.B. Bickerstaff last month (after five years at the helm).
Via The Cavs on May 23: "The Cleveland Cavaliers have dismissed J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach, it was announced today by Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman from Cleveland Clinic Courts."
The Cavs finished the regular season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but lost to the Boston Celtics in the second (in five games).
Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley make up a very talented roster.