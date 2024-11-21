Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Against Raptors
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
For the game, the Timberwolves have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Timberwolves have ruled out Jaylen Clark, Jesse Edwards and Terrence Shannon Jr.
Donte DiVincenzo and Mike Conley are both questionable.
The Timberwolves come into the night with an 8-6 record in their first 14 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns (at home) by a score of 120-117.
Julius Randle led the team with 35 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 11/20 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Following the Raptors, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Celtics in Boston.
On the road, they have gone 3-4 in the seven games they have played away from the Target Center in Minnesota.
As for the Raptors, they enter Thursday's matchup with a 3-12 record in their first 15 games.
They are 3-4 in the seven games they have played at home in Toronto.
Following the Timberwolves, the Raptors will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
Last season, the Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals, while the Raptors missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.