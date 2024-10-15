Minnesota Timberwolves Make Roster Move Before Bulls Game
Skylar Mays is coming off a season where he appeared in 38 games (five starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.
He finished the year with averages of 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Mays signed a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
However, he has now been waived (on Tuesday).
Via Timberwolves PR: "NEWS: @Timberwolves Waive guard Skylar Mays."
Mays was the 50th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
He has career averages of 4.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 105 regular season games.
The 27-year-old has also appeared in nine NBA playoff games with the Hawks.
Dontas Urbonas of BasketNews reports that Mays may be signing with a team overseas.
Via Urbonas: "Fenerbahce are close to signing Skylar Mays, per sources."
The Timberwolves are 2-1 in their first three preseason games against the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.
They will play two more against the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets.
On October 22, the Timberwolves will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they visit LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles, California.
Last year, the Timberwolves made the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season (when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster).