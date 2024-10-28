Minnesota Timberwolves Make Roster Move Before Mavs Game
On Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Target Center.
Before the game, the team announced that they had made several roster moves.
Via Timberwolves PR: "NEWS: @Timberwolves assign forward Leonard Miller to G League affiliate @iawolves.
Minnesota also transfers guard Jaylen Clark and center Jesse Edwards to @iawolves."
Miller was the 33rd pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
He finished his rookie year with averages of 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 65.0% from the field in 17 games.
Via Alan Horton: "Smaller numbers at practice today with Leonard Miller, Jaylen Clark & Jesse Edwards -- plus some staff & coaches -- opening up Iowa Wolves training camp in Des Moines."
The Timberwolves enter Tuesday's matchup with a 2-1 record in their first three games.
They most recently beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-101.
All-Star forward Julius Randle led the way with 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists while shooting 9/16 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Following Dallas, the Timberwolves will host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday evening.
After reaching the Western Confernece finals in 2024, the Timberwolves are expected to be among the best teams in the NBA this season.
Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Randle make up one of the best teams in the league.
As for the Mavs, they are 1-1 in their first two games.