Minnesota Timberwolves Officially Sign 18-Year-Old Center
Rocco Zikarsky has played the last two seasons in the NBL.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field in 18 games.
This summer, Zikarsky was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 45th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony (on June 26): "The Minnesota Timberwolves have selected Brisbane Bullets center Rocco Zikarsky with the No. 45 pick.
The Australian has tremendous size at 7-foot-4 with a 9’7 standing reach, giving him significant potential defensively. Only 18-years old."
The Timberwolves have now signed the young center to a two-way contract.
Via Timberwolves.com (on July 9): "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed center Rocco Zikarsky (Rock-oh Zih-KAR-skee) to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released."
At such a young age, Zikarsky is an intriguing prospect for the Timberwolves to have with their NBA (and G League) team.
Via Dane Moore of Blue Wire: "The Zikarsky two-way is now official.
As of now, though it’s pretty easy to make changes to your two-way spots, the Wolves three two-way slots are looking like they will be given to…
- Rocco Zikarsky
- Jesse Edwards
- Tristen Newton"
The Timberwolves finished the 2024-25 season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They reached the Western Conference finals for the second straight year (before losing to the OKC Thunder).