Minnesota Timberwolves Officially Sign 4-Year NBA Player
Skylar Mays spent last season playing for the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Over 38 games (five starts), he averaged 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves signed four players (including Mays).
Via Timberwolves PR: "'NEWS: @Timberwolves Sign Trevor Keels, Jaedon LeDee, Skylar Mays and Eugene Omoruyi."
Mays has been a productive player when he's been given minutes.
During the 2023 season, he appeared in six games for the Trail Blazers.
The former LSU star averaged 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 46.2% from the three-point range.
Charlie Walton of Canis Hoopus reported more details on the signings.
Via Walton: "The Wolves officially make their Exhibt 10 contracts for training camp official with the signings of Trevor Keels, Jaedon LeDee, Skyalr Mays, and Eugene Omoruyi.
The four signings bring the Wolves to 21 players, the off-season and training camp max."
Mays was the 50th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after an excellent career for the Tigers.
Over four seasons, he has spent time with the Hawks, Trail Blazers and Lakers.
His career averages are 4.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 105 games.
The Timberwolves will play their first game of the season on October 22 when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers.