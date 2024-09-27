Minnesota Timberwolves Officially Sign 4-Year NBA Player
Chasson Randle most recently spent time in the NBA during the 2020-21 season when he was a member of the Orlando Magic.
He finished that year with averages of 6.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 41 games (five starts).
On Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they have signed Randle.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the deal back on September 9.
Via Scotto: "The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with guard Chasson Randle, league sources told @hoopshype. Randle spent last season with AEK Athens and has four years of NBA experience combined with the Sixers, Knicks, Wizards, Warriors, and Magic."
Over Randle's four seasons in the NBA, he has career averages of 5.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 119 games.
His longest tenure came with the Washington Wizards when he appeared in 49 games (two starts).
He is currently 31.
The Timberwolves are coming off a season where they were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They beat the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs to advance to the conference finals for the first time since 2004.
On October 22, the Timberwolves will play their first game of the new season when they visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in California.