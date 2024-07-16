Minnesota Timberwolves Officially Sign 6-Year NBA Player
PJ Dozier is coming off a season where he played for a team in Serbia.
He finished his season with averages of 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 33 EuroLeague games.
On Monday, Dozier officially signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via Timberwolves.com: "The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed guard PJ Dozier. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released."
Dozier most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Sacramento Kings.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal with Minnesota.
Via Wojnarowski on July 3: "Free agent F PJ Dozier has agreed on a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN. Dozier returns from a season in Europe after a torn ACL with Nuggets in late 2021 caused him to again make his case for an NBA contract."
Dozier went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2017.
His career averages are 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 121 games for the Kings, Nuggets, Celtics and Thunder.
He has also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games.
As for the Timberwolves, they are coming off a season where they were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.