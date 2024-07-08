Minnesota Timberwolves Officially Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter
Joe Ingles is coming off his first year playing for the Orlando Magic.
He finished the season with averages of 4.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.
This summer, Ingles became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Saturday, he officially signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via Timberwolves PR: "NEWS: @Timberwolves Sign Joe Ingles
Ingles will wear #7 for the Wolves"
Ingles is a 10-year veteran who has also spent time with the Utah Jazz.
His career averages are 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 704 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 57 NBA playoff games (40 starts).
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal on July 3.
Via Wojnarowski on July 3: "Free agent F Joe Ingles has agreed on a one-year deal to join the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN. Ingles reunites with his old Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley Jr."
Ingles is a very intriguing addition to Minnesota because of his ability to make three-pointers (and his experience in big games).
The Timberwolves finished the 2023-24 season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They reached the conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season (when Kevin Garnett was on the roster).
However, the Timberwolves lost to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.