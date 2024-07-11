Minnesota Timberwolves Officially Sign Intriguing Center
Jesse Edwards is coming off an excellent season of college basketball for West Virginia.
He finished the year with averages of 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 61.3% from the field in 23 games.
Edwards went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft last month.
However, he has now signed with the Minnesota Timberwovles on a two-way contract.
Via Timberwolves.com: "The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed center Jesse Edwards to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released."
Edwards played the first four seasons of his college basketball career with Syracuse.
Over 118 games with West Virginia and Syracuse, he had career averages of 10.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 62.3% from the field.
The Timberwolves have All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, Defensive Player of The Year Rudy Gobert and 6th Man of The Year Naz Reid.
Therefore, Edwards will get an excellent chance to learn from some of the best big men in the NBA.
The Timberwolves are also one of the best teams in the NBA.
They finished the 2023-24 season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
The Timberwolves swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
They then beat the 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets in seven games.
Eventually, the Timberwolves lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals (their first conference finals appearance in 20 years).