Minnesota Timberwolves Player Could Miss Game 4 Against Mavs
On Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
For the game, the Timberwolves have listed starting point guard Mike Conley as questionable on the injury report.
That said, the former Ohio State star was on the injury report for the first three games of the series and ended up playing in all of them.
Via Timberwolves PR: "Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s Game 4 at Dallas: QUESTIONABLE Conley - Right Soleus Strain"
Conley is in his second season with the Timberwolves and has become a vital part of the team.
He finished the regular season with averages of 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 44.2% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference 56-26 record.
They trail the Mavs 3-0 after losing Game 3 (also in Dallas) by a score of 116-107.
Conley finished the loss with 16 points, one rebound, four assists and one steal while shooting 6/11 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
If the Timberwolves are able to stay alive, Game 5 will be back at the Target Center on Thursday evening in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals (in four games).