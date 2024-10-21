Minnesota Timberwolves Release 6-Year NBA Player Before Lakers Game
Keita Bates-Diop appeared in 53 games last season for the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
The former Ohio State star averaged 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, he was traded twice and ended up with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
However, the Timberwolves have now waived the 28-year-old.
Via Alan Horton: "After waiving Keita Bates-Diop, Wolves roster is now set."
Keith Smith of Spotrac reported more details.
Via Smith: "$2.6M in dead money on the cap for the Wolves after waiving Keita Bates-Diop.
That amounts to $14.8M in total outlay for Minnesota in salary plus tax penalties for this season."
Bates-Diop was the 48th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has played six seasons for the San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 283 regular season games.
The Timberwolves will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on Tuesday evening when they visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
They are coming off an excellent season where they were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
After beating the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years.