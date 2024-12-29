Minnesota Timberwolves Release 7-Year NBA Veteran Before Spurs Game
On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the San Antonio Spurs at the Target Center.
Before the game, the team announced that they have waived PJ Dozier.
The former South Carolina star appeared in nine games for the Timberwolves this season.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Timberwolves announced they waived PJ Dozier.
Minnesota now has an open roster spot for flexibility ahead of the trade deadline."
Dozier is in his seventh NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.
His career averages are 5.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 130 games.
The 28-year-old has appeared in NBA playoff games.
ESPN's Bobby Marks added more details.
Via Marks: "Minnesota announced that they have waived PJ Dozier.
The Timberwolves will incur a $1,051,255 cap hit.
The waiver saves Minnesota roughly $5M toward the luxury tax."