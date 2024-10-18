Minnesota Timberwolves Release Player After Nuggets Game
Eugene Omoruyi is coming off a year where he appeared in 48 games for the Washington Wizards.
He finished the season with averages of 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 28.3% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Omoruyi signed a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
However, the Timberwolves have now waived him before the start of the 2024-25 season.
Via Timberwolves PR: "NEWS: @Timberwolves Waive forward Eugene Omoruyi."
Omoruyi has spent part of three seasons in the NBA with the Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks.
His career averages are 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 28.5% from the three-point range in 87 games.
In addition to the NBA, Omoruyi has also spent time in the G League.
Last year, he averaged 18.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field 33.3% from the three-point range in eight games.
The Timberwolves played their final game of the preseason on Thursday evening (at home) against the Denver Nuggets.
They lost by a score of 132-126 to finish the preseason with a 2-3 record in five games.
On October 22, the Timberwolves will open up the regular season when they visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Timberwolves are coming off a fantastic season where they reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2004 (20 years ago).