Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Cut Ties With 2 NBA Players
The Minnesota Timberwolves have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA.
Luka Garza and Josh Minott were two players at the end of their bench.
On Sunday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Timberwolves will decline the options of both Garza and Minott for the 2025-26 season.
Via Scotto: "The Minnesota Timberwolves declined team options on Luka Garza ($2.35 million) and Josh Minott ($2.19 million) for the 2025-26 season, league sources told @hoopshype."
Garza was the 52nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has spent all four seasons of his pro career with the franchise.
He finished this past year with averages of 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 27.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Updated Minnesota (this is just a projection)
* Minnesota has access to the $5.7M tax ML however....
* Using it hard caps them at the 2nd apron
* After a 14th player is signed, they would be a projected $173K below.
As we saw with Dallas this season, probably not the way to go."
Meanwhile, Minott was the 45th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has spent all three seasons with Minnesota.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 46 games.
Via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic: "Still believe in Josh Minott’s talent. He just wasn’t going to find consistent playing time here. He needs to go somewhere and get minutes. Will be watching him wherever he lands."