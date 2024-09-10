Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Sign 4-Year NBA Player
Chasson Randle most recently played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season when he was a member of the Orlando Magic.
That year, he averaged 6.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 41 regular season games (five starts).
On Monday evening, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Randle will sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via Scotto: "The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with guard Chasson Randle, league sources told @hoopshype. Randle spent last season with AEK Athens and has four years of NBA experience combined with the Sixers, Knicks, Wizards, Warriors, and Magic."
Randle began his NBA career during the 2016-17 season when he was with the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.
He then spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic.
His career averages are 5.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 119 regular season games.
Via The Iowa Wolves (G League): "We have acquired the returning player rights to Chasson Randle from the @okcblue in exchange for the returning player rights to Javonte Cooke."
As for the Timberwolves, they are coming off a year where they were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.