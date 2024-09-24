Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Sign Former Duke Star
Trevor Keels is coming off a year where he played for the Iowa Wolves (G League).
He finished the regular season with averages of 13.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 23 games (17 starts).
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Keels is signing a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via Scotto: "The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a deal with Trevor Keels, league sources told @hoopshype. The 21-year-old guard previously played for the New York Knicks and spent last season with the Iowa Wolves where he averaged 13.5 points and 3.7 assists per game."
Keels played his college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.
As a freshman, he averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 31.2% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Keels was the 42nd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after his one season of college basketball for the Blue Devils.
The 21-year-old has appeared in three NBA games for the New York Knicks.
He averaged 1.0 points per contest in limited playing time.
More than likely, Keels will end up back with the Iowa Wolves (G League) to start the new season.
As for the Timberwolves, they finished last season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Confernece finals.