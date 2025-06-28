Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Sign Player For $125 Million
Naz Reid has spent all six years of his pro career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 80 games.
On Friday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Reid is re-signing with Minnesota.
Via Charania: "Just in: Minnesota Timberwolves' Naz Reid intends to sign a new five-year, $125 million contract to stay with the franchise, including a player option, sources tell ESPN. Critical agreement between the Wolves and Reid's agents, Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports."
Reid went undrafted in 2019.
He has career averages of 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 406 games.
Charania also wrote: "Reid declined a $15 million player option for next season and chose to stay with Minnesota despite a vibrant market developing of teams interested with similar money but with starting roles. The 2024 Sixth Man of the Year and Minnesota are locked in for the long term."
The Timberwolves finished the 2024-25 season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors to reach the Western Conference finals for the second straight season.
That said, the Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Reid will get a nice pay bump from the $15M player option he declined.
First year salary is north of $20M+"