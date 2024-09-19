Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Sign Recent College Star
Jaedon Ledee is coming off an incredible season of college basketball for San Diego State.
He finished the year with averages of 21.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Despite his big numbers, the 25-year-old went undrafted in June.
On Wednesday evening, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Ledee will sign a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via Scotto: "The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Jaedon LeDee, league sources told @hoopshype. LeDee played with Minnesota in Summer League. At San Diego State, LeDee won the 2024 Karl Malone Award, awarded to the best power forward in the nation."
While Ledee didn't get drafted, he is an intriguing prospect for the Timberwolves to have in their organization.
He will likely be waived before the 2024-25 NBA season but could end up playing for the Iowa Wolves (G League), which would give him a chance to get a two-way (or 10-day) contract.
In addition to San Diego State, Ledee also spent time with Ohio State and TCU over his five seasons of college basketball.
As for the Timberwolves, they finished last season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the third straight season and reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.
The Timberwolves have an elite roster led by Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.