Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Sign Recent Lakers Guard
Skylar Mays is coming off a season where he appeared in 38 games for the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished the year with averages of 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range.
On Monday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Mays will sign a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via Scotto: "The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to deals with Skylar Mays and Eugene Omoruyi, sources told @hoopshype. Mays appeared in 38 combined games for the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers last season. Omoruyi appeared in 43 games for the Washington Wizards last season."
Mays was the 50th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has spent four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 4.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 105 regular season games.
He has also appeared in nine NBA playoff games and was with the Hawks when they reached the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.
Meanwhile, Omoruyi spent 43 games with the Washington Wizards last season.
He averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field.
Omoruyi has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons.
The Timberwolves finished last season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They defeated the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs to reach the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.