Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Sign Recent Lakers Guard

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Minnesota Timberwolves will sign Skylar Mays.

Feb 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Skylar Mays (4) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Skylar Mays (4) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Skylar Mays is coming off a season where he appeared in 38 games for the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

He finished the year with averages of 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range.

On Monday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Mays will sign a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Via Scotto: "The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to deals with Skylar Mays and Eugene Omoruyi, sources told @hoopshype. Mays appeared in 38 combined games for the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers last season. Omoruyi appeared in 43 games for the Washington Wizards last season."

Mays was the 50th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has spent four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

His career averages are 4.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 105 regular season games.

He has also appeared in nine NBA playoff games and was with the Hawks when they reached the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.

Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrates with guard Skylar Mays (4) after making a three point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Omoruyi spent 43 games with the Washington Wizards last season.

He averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field.

Omoruyi has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons.

Mar 17, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Eugene Omoruyi (97) looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half of the game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images / Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves finished last season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.

They defeated the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs to reach the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.

