Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Trade Recent 1st-Round Pick
Wendell Moore Jr. is coming off a year where he appeared in 25 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
However, the former Duke star only averaged 3.0 minutes of playing time per game.
On Thursday, Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that the Timberwolves have traded Moore to the Detroit Pistons.
Via Charania: "Minnesota is trading Wendell Moore Jr. and the No. 37 pick in today's Day 2 of NBA draft to Detroit, sources say."
Via Charania: "Detroit is sending No. 53 to Minnesota in the deal, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski."
Moore Jr. was the 26th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has played two seasons in the league (all with Minnesota).
His career averages are 1.1 points per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field in 54 games.
He has also appeared in seven NBA playoff games.
Dane Moore of Blue Wire reported the financial details of the deal.
Via Moore: "By replacing Wendell Moore Jr.'s $2.537M contract with a veteran minimum contract ($2.1M), the Wolves will save about $450k in salary -- which will also save them a couple million in luxury tax payments dependent on how far above the tax they finish the season out at.
But if they replace him with the No. 53 pick and sign that rookie to a rookie league minimum ($1.1M) they will save millions more.
This is a cost-cutting move."
Moore has been able to get a lot of playing time in the G League.
This past year, the 22-year-old averaged 19.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 38.6% from the field in eigth regular season games (six starts).