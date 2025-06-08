Minnesota Timberwolves Send Love To Former NBA Star Ricky Rubio
Ricky Rubio was once one of the most exciting passers in the NBA.
He spent the first six seasons of his NBA career playing for the Minneosta Timberwolves.
Last week, Rubio sent out two posts (via X).
Rubio (on June 5): "… I took this year to reflect on my career and my life, and I’ve realized that if I’ve gotten to
where I am today, it’s not because of the assists I’ve given, but because of the assists I’ve received. This isn’t a goodbye, it’s a thank you to all the people who have helped me along the way."
Rubio (on June 6): "… Gràcies a tothom. Seguim!
Gracias a todos. ¡Seguimos!
Thank you all. Let's keep going!"
The Timberwolves reacted to Rubio's post on June 6.
They wrote: "thank you for all the memories, Ricky 💙"
Rubio also returned to the Timberwolves for one more season toward the end of his career.
He finished his run in Minnesota with averages of 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 37.7% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 421 games (384 starts).
Via Jackson Lloyd: "Ricky Rubio gave Timberwolves fans a reason to watch when there weren't many reasons to watch."
Rubio was the fifth pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.
He played 12 NBA seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns (and Timberwolves).
Via StatMuse (on November 7, 2021): "Ricky Rubio tonight:
37 PTS (career-high)
10 AST
8-9 3P (career-high)
He is the first player in NBA history with 30+ points, 10+ assists, 8+ threes in a game off the bench."