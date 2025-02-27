Minnesota Timberwolves Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Bones Hyland has played in 20 games for the LA Clippers during the 2024-25 NBA season.
After getting traded to the Atlanta Hawks, he was waived and became a free agent.
The former VCU star has averages of 7.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Hyland will sign a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via Charania: "After converting Jaylen Clark, the Minnesota Timberwolves plan to sign free agent guard Bones Hyland to a two-way NBA deal, agent Austin Walton told ESPN. Hyland will be reunited with Wolves president Tim Connelly, who drafted him in Denver where he was a two-time Rising Star."
Hyland has appeared in 182 games for the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets.
His career averages are 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range.
The 24-year-old was the 26th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Via Ballislife.com (on January 16, 2022): "BONES HYLAND vs LAKERS
27 PTS (career high)
10 REB (career high)
6 3PT (career high)
37 PT WIN"
Hyland also confirmed the news (via X).
He wrote: "Grateful & Thankful 🙏🏽 #LetsWork"
As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 32-27 record in 59 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
On Thursday night, the Timberwolves will visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.