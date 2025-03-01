Minnesota Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Lost A Lot Of Money From NBA Suspension
On Friday night, the Minnesota Timberwovles will be without their best player (Anthony Edwards) when they visit the Utah Jazz.
Edwards was suspended for one game following Thursday's ejection.
Via NBA on TNT: "Anthony Edwards has been suspended for tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz.
He received his 16th technical foul in last night's MIN-LAL game, triggering an automatic suspension."
Edwards also will not be paid for the game.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "The 1 game suspension will cost Anthony Edwards $242,393.
Minnesota will receive a tax variance credit of $121,196 (50% of the suspension amount)."
The Timberwolves lost Thursday's game to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 111-102.
Before getting thrown out, Edwards finished the loss with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 6/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
The Timberwolves come into Friday's matchup as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-28 record in 60 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
On the road, the Timberwolves are 16-14 in 30 games played away from the Target Center.
Following the Jazz, the Timberwolves will continue their road trip when they visit Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
Edwards is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Timberwolves).
Last season, he led the franchise to the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years (when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster).