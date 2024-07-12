Minnesota Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Makes Viral Instagram Post
Anthony Edwards has established himself as one of the 15 best players in the NBA at just 22.
The former UGA star is currently playing for Team USA, and they won their first exhibition game against Canada by a score of 86-72.
He finished the victory with 13 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 5/8 from the field.
Following the game, Edwards made a post to Instagram that had over 240,000 likes and 1,500 comments in less than four hours.
Edwards captioned his post: "Back in the mix 🇺🇸"
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and he has played four seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
This past year, he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Edwards is playing on a team that features legends such as Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Steph Curry.
However, he is coming into the summer with a lot of confidence
Edwards on July 7 (h/t Ben Golliver of The Washington Post): "I'm still the number one option. Ya'll might look at it differently. I don't look at it no different."
Edwards also led the Timberwolves to the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They beat the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals (in five games).