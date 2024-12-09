Minnesota Timberwolves Star Declines To Speak With Media After Warriors Game
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 114-106 at the Chase Center.
After the game, superstar guard Anthony Edwards declined to speak to reporters.
Via Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune: "Anthony Edwards declined to talk tonight, citing fines he's received form cursing in postgame interviews, but he did talk loud enough for the recorders/cameras to pick it up while Julius Randle spoke. Said, among other things that it was "terrible by me" tonight."
Right after the game (on Monday), Edwards was fined $25,000 by the NBA for comments he made on Friday.
Edwards is one of the best players in the NBA, so not hearing from after a game is disappointing to fans (and reporters).
Via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post: "Anthony Edwards was just fined for using profane language in his postgame interview, and this will be what happens. I don’t blame him. There’s a difference between cursing in a conversation and cursing at somebody. This isn’t good for anybody."
Edwards finished Sunday's game against the Warriors with 27 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 10/19 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Prior to the loss, the Timberwolves had been in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
The Timberwolves will play their next game on Friday evening when they return home to host Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Target Center.