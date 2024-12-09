Fastbreak

Minnesota Timberwolves Star Declines To Speak With Media After Warriors Game

Anthony Edwards did not speak to reporters after Sunday's loss to the Warriors.

Dec 8, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) is fouled and reacts on the ground in the second period against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 114-106 at the Chase Center.

After the game, superstar guard Anthony Edwards declined to speak to reporters.

Via Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune: "Anthony Edwards declined to talk tonight, citing fines he's received form cursing in postgame interviews, but he did talk loud enough for the recorders/cameras to pick it up while Julius Randle spoke. Said, among other things that it was "terrible by me" tonight."

Right after the game (on Monday), Edwards was fined $25,000 by the NBA for comments he made on Friday.

Edwards is one of the best players in the NBA, so not hearing from after a game is disappointing to fans (and reporters).

Via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post: "Anthony Edwards was just fined for using profane language in his postgame interview, and this will be what happens. I don’t blame him. There’s a difference between cursing in a conversation and cursing at somebody. This isn’t good for anybody."

Edwards finished Sunday's game against the Warriors with 27 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 10/19 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Prior to the loss, the Timberwolves had been in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

The Timberwolves will play their next game on Friday evening when they return home to host Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Target Center.

